Sponsorships for further studies and robust support for new job roles: How this eye care company is enabling staff to keep learning

Engineer Tan Kian Heng graduated last November with first class honours within one and a half years – all while holding a full-time job.

His course fees of around $14,000 were fully sponsored by his employer Alcon under a scheme called the Alcon Education Assistance Programme.

“It’s a great programme. Everything was paid for by the company,” says Mr Tan, whose previous highest educational qualification was a specialist diploma.

While Alcon is not unique in offering staff sponsorship for further education, it stands out for the extent to which it lends its support to their learning journey.

For example, Mr Tan’s supervisor made sure he was able to focus on his studies by allowing him a flexible work schedule when he was pursuing the bachelor’s degree in safety, health and environmental management from May 2021 to August 2022.

“My supervisor ensured that my workload wasn’t too heavy when my project deadlines were near,” says Mr Tan, a senior health, safety and environment engineer at Alcon whose role involves ensuring safety standards and protocols are adhered to in the company’s manufacturing processes.

Mr Tan, 40, even received permission from his supervisor to implement new safety procedures in his actual work projects and use the results as a basis for his academic assignments, which enabled him to complete his coursework more quickly. After graduating, he was able to apply new skills gained from school to his work at Alcon.