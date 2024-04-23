Aim of new rules on flexi-work requests is to draw more people into workforce, says work group

SINGAPORE – New rules that say employers must fairly consider employee requests for flexible work arrangements are aimed at drawing in and retaining people who would otherwise not work, according to the work group behind the rules.

The Tripartite Guidelines on Flexible Work Arrangement Requests will help to unlock the potential of the local workforce, said a panel comprising members of the work group and industry bodies on April 23.

“The guidelines are not meant to cast aside the strong work ethic that we have as a country that has got us where we are, and is in fact quite the opposite,” said Mr Edwin Ng, Singapore National Employers Federation (Snef) honorary secretary and one of three co-chairs of the 11-strong workgroup.

He was responding as part of the panel to questions from the media alongside fellow co-chair, Minister of State for Manpower Gan Siow Huang, at the Ministry of Manpower headquarters in Havelock Road.

Mr Ang Yuit, president of the Association of Small and Medium enterprises, and Snef executive director Sim Gim Guan rounded off the panel, which sought to address concerns raised after the announcement of the guidelines on April 15.

These include the risk of promoting offshoring of local jobs, ways to foster restraint and responsibility among both employers and employees, and the range of arrangements the guidelines cover.

“I hope people will calm down and have a care to read the (tripartite guidelines),” said Ms Gan, who is also Minister of State for Education.

On offshoring, Mr Ng said businesses decide on their workforce profile based on where business needs lie, and where the required skilled talents are located, and not because of the existence of such guidelines.

He added that the work group preferred to let businesses decide what is best for their business.

Mr Ang expressed hope that the guidelines will expand the talent pool for roles small and medium-sized enterprises struggle to hire locally for, as well as improving manpower deployment, even as businesses offshore roles to manage costs and expand their reach.

Ms Gan said the productivity, skills and work ethic of local talent remain competitive, and that in-person interaction is also needed to foster teamwork, which keeps jobs in Singapore.

On worries that employers would be overwhelmed by requests that they must respond to come Dec 1, 2024, when the rules kick in, Mr Sim suggested employers put in place a thorough policy that communicates and clarifies job expectations.

For instance, if employees need to be physically present at certain shift timings to perform their role, employers could state upfront that the job is only available for those who can work during these shift timings, he said.

“I think that will certainly clarify expectations, and to a large extent, will therefore manage some of these requests that actually cannot be accommodated.”