Commanding a team of 300: Officer reaches new heights thanks to firm's commitment to diversity

On her first day of work at Aetos Holdings, Ms Zanariah Yob Ahmad felt like a fish out of water. She was deployed to Woodlands Checkpoint to manage a team of 100 auxiliary police officers (APOs) conducting security screenings and maintaining order at the busy border crossing.

For someone who had worked in the outdoor education sector, it was a completely new environment.

“It was a steep learning curve for me,” she says of her first deployment. “But Aetos ensured I had proper support and paired me with a mentor to show me the ropes.”

Ms Zanariah made a mid-career switch to the security sector at the age of 32 after eight years in outdoor education. She was inspired by the professionalism and dedication of APOs maintaining order during events like the National Day Parade. Seeking a new challenge and inspired by their purposeful work, she applied for a job at Aetos.

Within eight years of joining the company, Ms Zanariah, now 40, has risen through the ranks to become its second female commanding officer (CO) at Aetos Auxiliary Police Force. She currently oversees a team of 300 officers in the Bravo Division.

In addition to her managerial duties, she also spearheads high-profile projects, notably serving as the event commander for large-scale regional events such as the 2024 Singapore Airshow.

Aetos’ emphasis on developing and nurturing talent has played a pivotal role in fostering Ms Zanariah’s growth. She was paired with a mentor to guide her through her initial transition into the security sector, and was sent on various courses to hone her leadership skills.

These on-the-job training programmes demonstrate how Aetos helps its staff to acquire new skills and expand their expertise. Beyond training programmes, the company also has a system that enables staff to take on different roles through internal transfers.