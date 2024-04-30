Commanding a team of 300: Officer reaches new heights thanks to firm's commitment to diversity

On her first day of work at Aetos Holdings, Ms Zanariah Yob Ahmad felt like a fish out of water. She was deployed to Woodlands Checkpoint to manage a team of 100 auxiliary police officers (APOs) conducting security screenings and maintaining order at the busy border crossing.
For someone who had worked in the outdoor education sector, it was a completely new environment.
“It was a steep learning curve for me,” she says of her first deployment. “But Aetos ensured I had proper support and paired me with a mentor to show me the ropes.”
Ms Zanariah made a mid-career switch to the security sector at the age of 32 after eight years in outdoor education. She was inspired by the professionalism and dedication of APOs maintaining order during events like the National Day Parade. Seeking a new challenge and inspired by their purposeful work, she applied for a job at Aetos.
Within eight years of joining the company, Ms Zanariah, now 40, has risen through the ranks to become its second female commanding officer (CO) at Aetos Auxiliary Police Force. She currently oversees a team of 300 officers in the Bravo Division.
In addition to her managerial duties, she also spearheads high-profile projects, notably serving as the event commander for large-scale regional events such as the 2024 Singapore Airshow.
Aetos’ emphasis on developing and nurturing talent has played a pivotal role in fostering Ms Zanariah’s growth. She was paired with a mentor to guide her through her initial transition into the security sector, and was sent on various courses to hone her leadership skills.
These on-the-job training programmes demonstrate how Aetos helps its staff to acquire new skills and expand their expertise. Beyond training programmes, the company also has a system that enables staff to take on different roles through internal transfers.
For its efforts, Aetos is ranked one of Singapore's best 250 employers this year, in a list compiled by global research firm Statista in collaboration with The Straits Times.
After Ms Zanariah’s first deployment, she became an operations officer, and was later transferred to the Aetos Training Academy for two years. There, she worked as a trainer teaching Workforce Skills Qualification-accredited courses to both internal and external learners. The company also sponsored her enrolment in various external courses, including the Advanced Certificate in Training and Assessment, and Mentors@Work programmes.
In 2019, Aetos introduced its women leadership programme where it identifies high-potential women leaders in the organisation, including its first female CO, Ms Suriani Kannan, and Ms Zanariah. Through the programme, Aetos invests in their learning and development with various leadership initiatives, such as the Management Development Programme organised by its parent company, Surbana Jurong, and its in-house outward mindset leadership course.
Ms Zanariah says that these opportunities have not only broadened her knowledge, but also prepared her for the challenges and responsibilities associated with leadership roles.
“The holistic and structured training programmes Aetos offers, coupled with the progression opportunities, have assured me that I can achieve my professional and personal goals,” she says.
Ensuring gender inclusivity
Since the women leadership programme was introduced five years ago, there has been a 300 per cent increase in the number of female employees, as well as more than 40 per cent rise in women holding managerial positions. Female staff now make up 25 per cent of the company’s workforce, and an average of 28.5 per cent of new hires in the last four years were women, an achievement in the security industry which is often seen as male-dominated.
Aetos’ inclusive hiring has reaped benefits, as exemplified by Ms Zanariah’s leadership style. As a female CO, she brings empathy and approachability in her relationships with her team members, fostering a supportive and caring environment where officers feel comfortable seeking her advice on both professional and personal matters.
Many officers reach out to her daily to discuss work and personal issues, such as one team member who faced family and financial hardships.
“I encouraged him and gave him some advice,” recalls Ms Zanariah. “I’m glad that the officer is now doing better, and that I played a part in getting him out of a tight spot.”
Beyond a supportive workplace culture, Aetos is committed to fair compensation, ensuring that its employees are appropriately rewarded for their performance and contributions. Every two years, it conducts market research benchmarking for its remuneration packages. In the last three years, staff salaries have increased by 10 per cent to 15 per cent.
It is not surprising then that Ms Zanariah views a career at Aetos as more than just a job.
“Knowing that my contributions have a real impact on our communities, and having the assurance that I can rely on my teammates to overcome challenges and achieve our goals, are aspects of my work that I find incredibly fulfilling,” she says.