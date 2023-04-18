Training opportunities and work-life balance: How she's getting the support to pursue her goals

In her 12 years with security firm Aetos Holdings, Ms Anitah Thamaras was promoted four times, picked up first aid, counselling and other professional certificates, and even found time to earn a diploma.

Her achievements speak volumes about the kind of work culture she enjoys at Aetos, a leading unified security solutions provider in Singapore.

Ms Anitah laughs off the misconception that being a front-liner in the security industry limits one’s financial and career advancement.

“A lot of people think that working at Aetos means we have no life,” says the 36-year-old auxiliary police officer. Rising through the ranks, the former police constable is now a staff sergeant leading a team of more than 30 officers.

When she first decided to join Aetos, she did not know she would come this far in her professional as well as personal growth. Previously, she was a quality assurance specialist in the manufacturing industry.

“Looking back, I am glad I made this choice,” she says.

Highly driven, Ms Anitah earned a human resource management diploma in 2021. She continues to set higher goals for herself and will soon be starting a course in business English.

“As I continue to progress my career with Aetos and take on greater responsibilities, I have plans to further my studies,” she says, of her intentions to obtain a degree in human resource management one day.