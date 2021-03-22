Adecco Personnel is first employment agency picked as SGUnited Jobs and Skills placement partner

SINGAPORE - Adecco Personnel has been picked as the first employment agency to be an SGUnited Jobs and Skills placement partner to provide job seekers with professional career-matching services.

The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) and Workforce Singapore (WSG) announced the appointment in a statement on Monday (March 22).

Having placement partners for the SGUnited Jobs and Skills programme "complements the Government's existing job-matching efforts and augments overall placement capacity", said MOM and WSG.

Selected employment agencies that have shown their ability to hire fairly will be appointed as placement partners to help Singaporean and permanent resident job seekers find opportunities under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills programme, they added.

"The appointment of placement partners also recognises the important role (employment agencies) play in the labour market, given their extensive networks and expertise in job matching," said MOM and WSG.

Employment agencies that have been appointed as placement partners will receive fees for the placement of mature job seekers, long-term unemployed job seekers or people with disabilities into jobs, traineeships and attachments.

They are expected to put in place "dedicated measures" to help these job seekers secure job, traineeship or attachment opportunities, said MOM and WSG.

Adecco Personnel was selected as a placement partner through an open tender and its appointment will last one year.

The employment agency is headquartered in Switzerland and has been in Singapore since 1985.

On top of job-matching services, Adecco Personnel will also provide job seekers with career tips through physical and virtual workshops.

Mr Tan Choon Shian, chief executive of WSG, said: "To expand our job-matching capability, we recognise that employment agencies are key labour market intermediaries with specialised expertise in job matching that will help bridge the gap between employers and job seekers.

"We certainly hope that job seekers will make full use of such services to ease and shorten their job search duration."

Ms Betul Genc, Adecco Group country manager for Singapore, said Adecco has been working with governments around the world in their manpower and labour initiatives.

"This appointment is another testament of our ability to tap our strong employer network in Singapore and our success of supporting candidates in fulfilling their career ambitions," she said.

"We look forward to playing our part for the more vulnerable group of job seekers and support initiatives of having a strong local future-ready workforce in Singapore," she added.

This is not the first time that WSG has appointed employment agencies to provide free job-matching services to locals.

In 2017, WSG appointed two foreign agencies - Maximus Asia and Ingeus - under a two-year pilot scheme. The move came after two previous pilot programmes from 2011 to 2013 and 2014 to 2017 with local employment agencies failing to meet a 50 per cent placement rate, according to past reports.