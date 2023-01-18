Accreditation scheme for firms paying progressive wages launched

SINGAPORE – Consumers and businesses can now more easily spot companies that support better wages for lower-wage workers to buy goods and services from, by looking out for their Progressive Wage (PW) Mark.

The two-tier accreditation scheme was officially launched on Wednesday at an event held at Japanese apparel brand Uniqlo’s local flagship store at Orchard Central.

Recommended by the Tripartite Workgroup on Lower-Wage Workers in August 2021, the mark is administered by the Singapore Business Federation on behalf of the three-way partnership between the Ministry of Manpower, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation.

A company that adheres to the Progressive Wage Model (PWM) for all eligible workers and pays the rest of its local workforce the local qualifying salary – currently $1,400 in gross monthly salary for full-time workers and $9 in gross hourly salary for part-timers – qualifies for the basic PW Mark.

The PWM is a wage ladder with pay rises pegged to training and productivity.

As at Jan 9, more than 1,900 employers have received the mark since applications opened in December 2022.

Thirteen of them were awarded the PW Mark Plus, a higher tier of accreditation for those that additionally adopt the tripartite’s standard on advancing the well-being of lower-wage workers.

This standard outlines progressive practices in workplace safety and health, training and career development, and staff welfare, such as providing a rest area.

About 76,000 companies – representing more than half the number of firms in the Republic – are eligible for the mark.

Those that wish to apply for the PW Mark can do so through the GoBusiness online government portal.

“Upon approval of accreditation, employers will be able to download a digital certificate that can be used to profile their companies to consumers,” said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Wednesday.

Companies awarded contracts under new government tenders called from March 1, 2023, will need to be accredited for the duration of the contract period.

This requirement will be extended to quotations for the Government from March 2024.