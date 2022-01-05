Accounting professionals to upskill, jobs to be redesigned to meet digitalisation challenges

SINGAPORE - Accounting professionals will get more support in upskilling and redesigning their job roles to meet the challenges of a post-Covid-19 world - particularly those posed by digitalisation and climate change, said Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah on Wednesday (Jan 5).

She was speaking at the virtual launch of new job transformation maps for the industry by the Singapore Accountancy Commission (SAC) and the Economic Development Board (EDB). The maps roll-out is also supported by Workforce Singapore (WSG) and SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG).

Ms Indranee said: "We're now entering a post-pandemic world, one that is driven by digitalisation and technology and is grappling urgently with climate change.

"These drivers are set to reshape the accounting profession, while at the same time creating opportunities for those who are nimble enough, adaptive enough and willing enough to seize them."

These new trends include the accelerated rate of technology adoption, changing aspirations of job seekers who want more job satisfaction, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns, she added.

"To capture these opportunities, firms must invest in new technology, upskill their accountants and improve work culture. For finance and accounting professionals, what this means is that your job roles will become more diversified than before. You will need to harness the power of technology and to pick up new skills in emerging areas like sustainability," she said.

The new maps identify key technologies and their impact on individual job roles in finance and accounting functions, and accounting practices. They also lay out the pathways for employers to transform jobs and for workers to get the needed skills as new job roles emerge and existing roles evolve.

SAC, EDB, WSG and SSG said during the launch that the job transformation maps are vital for the sector as the demand for new roles and services continues to grow, with a projected demand of 6,000 to 7,000 new accounting jobs by 2025.

This number will add to the current workforce of more than 100,000 employees, which includes 80,000 workers in in-house finance and accounting functions, and about 20,000 in accounting practices.

Accounting practices will see "accelerated growth in demand for manpower" due to increasing digital maturity of both clients and accounting practices, the rise in clients' demand for advisory services, and increasing emphasis on non-financial metrics in valuing businesses, said the four organisations.

They added that increased demand is expected in tax, risk advisory, mergers and acquisitions, financial forensics and business valuation. The in-house finance and accounting segment will also be critical in supporting firms as they expand overseas.

The jobs transformation maps studied 58 job roles and found that 45 of them will require minimal to moderate job redesign over the next two to five years and are not vulnerable to displacement.

But the remaining 13 roles will see a high degree of change in job tasks and require reskilling of staff. These roles, such as accounts assistants, involve repetitive tasks that can be automated.