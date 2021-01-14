A small investment of your time to future proof your career

The past year has changed the job market in Singapore dramatically, with digital transformation gaining significant traction across almost all sectors. To help professionals keep pace, SAP and Temasek Polytechnic have introduced a seven-month training initiative under the SGUnited Mid-Career Pathways Programme — Company Training (SGUP–CT) for mid-career job seekers.

If you are looking for a job in the Infocomm Technology (ICT) sector, this SkillsFuture-funded training will help you build new capabilities and boost your employability in the hottest growing industry not just in Singapore, but also globally.

The world’s largest provider of enterprise application software, SAP, and one of Singapore’s leading institutions of higher learning, Temasek Polytechnic, have collaborated to offer this training to help you leap into the workforce of the future.

With SAP-specific qualifications, you will be even better placed to enter this new industry with skills and knowledge that are in high demand.

Did you know that 77 per cent of the world’s transaction revenue touches an SAP system? Being the software market leader, its technology innovations help countless organisations, from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) or start-ups to global companies, improve and streamline business processes and operations.

What does this mean for a job seeker?

SAP skills such as data analytics and financial accounting can help you stay in demand and dramatically increase your employability across a wide range of industries. SAP is proud to be recognised by Great Place to Work® as the top three Best Workplaces in Asia 2020.

SGUP–CT includes short modular courses with a combination of instructor-led and self- paced e-learning sessions. To ensure a thorough understanding of the topics covered, there will be knowledge assessments delivered via SAP Learning Hub. With 12 months' access to this digital platform, the learning journey continues for participants even after the completion of the programme.

SAP has 440,000 customers in more than 180 countries, representing: 98% of the top 100 most valued brands in the world

92% of the Forbes Global 2000 companies

Benefits of this funded programme

SGUP–CT will empower 510 mid-career job seekers with specialised training from SAP and Temasek Polytechnic, starting mid-January 2021. With a subsidised course fee of S$583.33 (inclusive of GST) instead of the full course fee ranging from S$22,448.60 to S$22,673.30 (inclusive of GST), participants can now upskill with minimal investment. For candidates who are willing to invest the time and make the effort to break into a new career path, here is a good opportunity to push yourself out of your comfort zone into the whole new world of tomorrow’s technology.

Limitless opportunities

There are multiple benefits in terms of career growth and enhanced earning potential. Not only will you gain hands-on experience during this course, but you will also have the opportunity to be SAP-certified and join the global workforce. With more than 21,000 partners in over 140 countries, the SAP ecosystem opens up job opportunities for you in Singapore, the region and around the world.

These companies are not just leading enterprises, but also some of the best employers. That means great places for you to work and supportive environments for you to build fulfilling careers. Invest your time in this seven-month training programme. Don’t just transform your career, reimagine your future!

Course details

SGUP–CT is for Singapore citizens and Singapore Permanent Residents who are aged 21 and above. Participants should have a diploma or degree in accounting or an information technology-related discipline.

With three comprehensive learning tracks to choose from, trainees will have the advantage of building on their current expertise while embracing future technologies. The three certification tracks cover Financial Accounting, Financial Management, Data Science, Predictive Analytics and Business Intelligence Reporting. As companies deal with the challenging business environment, these sought-after skills are sure to remain in demand for the foreseeable future.



The SkillsFuture-funded programme will empower 510 mid-career job seekers to advance their ICT skills. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES



The Financial Accounting course — OAA - SGUP-CT - SAP Financial Accounting Certification Track enables participants to automate accounting functions using SAP S/4HANA, giving stakeholders insight into a company’s financial performance. Job roles that require these skills include:

Application Consultant

Functional Consultant

Business Analyst

Business Process Architect

The Management Accounting course — OAB - SGUP-CT - SAP Financial Management Certification Track, on the other hand, is focused on extracting data-driven insights for managers to take charge of business operations. Job roles that require these skills include:

Application Consultant

Functional Consultant

Business Analyst

Business Process Architect

Data Science, Predictive Analytics and Business Intelligence Reporting — OEB - SGUP-CT - SAP Data Science, Predictive Analytics BI Reporting (Dual Certification Track) introduces statistical analysis and development of predictive models within a data science project. Job roles that require these skills include:

Data Scientist

Data Analyst

Developer

Business Analyst

Technology Consultant

Visit https://sapforgrowth.com/sgunited or e-mail sapsgunitedtraining@sap.com to find out more about SGUP−CT and how you can be a part of this programme.

*Terms and conditions apply