8 in 10 employers plan to hand out one month or more in bonuses: Survey

SINGAPORE – More than eight in 10 Singapore employers still intend to hand out bonuses of at least a month’s salary, even as a weaker hiring climate beckons in 2024.

However, the 84 per cent posted by 525 employers polled in the latest quarterly employment outlook survey from recruitment firm ManpowerGroup Singapore released on Dec 12 marks a minor drop from 87 per cent a year ago.

Employers in the finance and real estate sector are most likely to issue larger average bonuses of over 1½ months’ salary, with 11 per cent indicating plans to do so, compared with an average of under 7 per cent for the eight other sectors covered in the survey.

The transport, logistics and automotive sector topped the list when it comes to giving average bonuses of at least one month’s salary, with 97 per cent of employers in the sector indicating plans to do so.

Following closely behind was the energy and utilities sector, with 96 per cent planning average bonuses of at least one month’s salary, while 91 per cent of employers in the healthcare and life sciences sector intend to do so.

Generally, larger firms are more likely to issue larger average bonuses of over one month’s salary.

A total of 43 per cent of very large firms employing between 1,000 and 4,999 people, and 44 per cent of large enterprises with 5,000 or more staff, said they intend to issue average bonuses of more than one month’s salary.

In contrast, only 20 per cent of small firms employing 10 to 49 people, and 31 per cent of medium-sized firms employing 50 to 249 people, plan to do so.

However, micro firms that employ fewer than 10 people bucked the trend, with 32 per cent planning on average bonuses of more than a month’s salary.

More than half the companies surveyed plan to increase salaries by 3 per cent to under 5 per cent, down slightly from the 60 per cent a year ago.

Yet, the proportion of employers planning to raise salaries by 5 per cent to under 7 per cent rose to 19 per cent, from 17 per cent one year ago.

The energy and utilities, and healthcare and life sciences sectors are expected to give the most increments, the survey also found.

Energy and utilities is the only sector in which all employers polled signalled plans to give average wage increments of at least 3 per cent.

An average increment of under 3 per cent is on the cards for 37 per cent of employers in communication services – the highest proportion of all nine sectors in the survey, which was conducted in October.

Communication services encompass telecommunications, media, publishing and entertainment, among others.