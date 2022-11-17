45 companies named best workplaces in S’pore

SINGAPORE - Beyond reducing its carbon footprint, introducing electric vehicles to its existing delivery fleet has paid off for logistics company DHL Express Singapore.

“One of the couriers came up to me to say, ‘Boss, you really saved me – the electric vans are quiet, they’re cool and I can have conversations with customers without any stress’,” said Mr Christopher Ong, managing director of the courier division of logistics giant DHL in Singapore, on Thursday.

As at October, 90 of the firm’s 390 delivery vehicles in Singapore run on electricity.

Couriers have said they are proud of driving state-of-the-art vehicles and contributing to Singapore’s zero-carbon ambitions, said Mr Ong.

Such moves to improve the workplace environment and imbue a sense of purpose have struck a chord with DHL Express Singapore’s 1,200 employees – 96 per cent of the nearly 1,000 polled over two weeks in May deemed it a great place to work.

It was named Singapore’s best workplace among large companies employing 1,000 or more staff for the third year in a row, in an annual ranking that has been published by consulting firm Great Place To Work (GPTW) since 2015.

GPTW declined to provide the number of companies that were in contention for the awards.

The consultancy certifies workplaces with an outstanding employee experience through employee surveys and analytics. Over 10,000 companies in 97 countries apply to be certified each year.

On Thursday, at Marina Bay Sands, 45 firms across four size categories were feted as the best Singapore workplaces at the closing event for the two-day Asean Greater Summit. The annual meeting brings together leaders from GPTW-certified firms to learn from one another.

Winners in the other three categories are technology firm Cisco, audio equipment retailer TC Acoustic and tech consultancy Insight Technology Solutions.

Speaking at the awards ceremony, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, who was the guest of honour, said the Covid-19 pandemic has turned flexible work arrangements into a core part of working life, driving home the importance of engaging workers on their well-being.

These shifts are positive and timely, he said, as they take place against a backdrop of broader trends, such as growing caregiving commitments in an ageing society.