4,000 jobs in Jurong Innovation District over next 18 months

SINGAPORE - The Jurong Innovation District will create some 1,200 new jobs in industries such asurban mobility and urban solutions over the next 18 months.

With another 3,300 jobs that are "relocated" from factories that move their operations into the area, the district will account for a total of 4,500 jobs in that time period. advanced manufacturing,

Urban and infrastructure consulting firm Surbana Jurong and manufacturing plant Shimano are amongthe companies that are moving into the district.

Second Minister for Trade and Industry Tan See Leng gave these details to the media on Wednesday morning (March 31), on the sidelines of a visit to Sodick Singapore Technology Centre located in the Jurong Innovation District.

During his visit, Dr Tan also launched a set of new industry guidelines for the safe setup, operations and maintenance of additive manufacturing facilities.

The guidelines are laid out in technical reference 87 on "Safety of Additive Manufacturing Facilities".

One area it covers is how such facilities can manage hazardous materials such as fine metal powders, which can pose a health hazard to workers, and also toxic to the environment.

Risk management systems recommended in the technical reference will further support the safe use, handling and storage of metal powders and additive manufacturing equipment in a controlled environment.

The technical reference also details the necessary safety measures to protect workers from direct exposure to metal powders, as well as high-power and high-heat energy sources and systems.

Said Dr Tan: "These guidelines will go a long way... JTC will work with the different agencies to encourage (companies) to look at these guidelines and adopt them, and we will also continue to develop other guidelines as the needs of the industry evolve."