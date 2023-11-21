1,500 workers to get extra 5.2% pay raise on average through NTUC grant for firms to transform

SINGAPORE – Almost 1,500 workers in various roles ranging from video editors to welding operators are set to receive an extra pay raise of 5.2 per cent on average through company transformation projects.

The raise is expected to come on top of their annual increment, and reflects the better productivity, redesigned jobs and improved work prospects these projects unlock.

The 84 firms that pledged the additional pay raises were able to defray the cost of these projects through the National Trades Union Congress’ Company Training Committee (CTC) Grant, said NTUC secretary-general Ng Chee Meng.

They come from industries such as built environment, hospitality and consumer business, and electronics.

Mr Ng was giving updates to the media on the impact of the grant scheme and the wider CTC programme ahead of NTUC’s National Delegates’ Conference on Nov 22 and 23 – an event held once every four years.

He said the CTC is an NTUC innovation that brings win-win outcomes for employers and workers, especially when businesses use the CTC Grant to remodel their business in conjunction with it.

Under the CTC programme launched in 2019, companies form committees together with unions to map out workers’ skills upgrading needs in the light of business and industry prospects.

As at Oct 31, over 1,700 CTCs have been formed, reaching over 123,000 workers, said the labour movement on Nov 21. Its target is for 2,500 to be set up by 2025.

It also said that 658 CTCs were formed in the year 2023 up to Oct 31, almost double the number set up in the whole of 2022. It said this reflects firms’ increasing recognition of a CTC’s value.

Companies can apply to NTUC’s Employment and Employability Institute for the CTC Grant to cover up to 70 per cent of qualifying cost of projects to raise productivity, redesign jobs and upskill workers.

NTUC said in September that 71 companies had applied for the grant, with $10.6 million committed to 88 projects. The $100 million scheme was launched in August 2022.

“I’m glad to hear from employers today that the business is better, with better possibilities of training and upskilling workers, and very importantly, the workers are also happier,” said Mr Ng, at a recent visit to Leathersolution, a grant recipient that provides bag restoration and repair services under the Dr Bags brand.

Leathersolution’s co-founder Esther Huang said the firm formed a CTC with the Singapore Manual & Mercantile Workers’ Union in February 2023, after joining the union in 2022, and mapped out a plan for the company’s growth in the next one to five years.