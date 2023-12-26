$15m plan by industry body to drive up S’pore chartered accountant numbers

SINGAPORE – To grow Singapore’s pool of chartered accountants quicker, the industry body for accountancy in Singapore has set aside $15 million over three years to support those studying for professional qualification in the field.

The Institute of Singapore Chartered Accountants (Isca) plans to do so through several changes to the Singapore Chartered Accountant Qualification (SCAQ) Programme, the only qualification pathway here for chartered accountants.

Among the changes to help more aspirants join the programme and learn better are tie-ups with local universities to sponsor tuition for SCAQ candidates, a new dedicated study and learning space at 60 Cecil Street dubbed SCAQ Centre, and a “study first, pay later” scheme.

Isca is also looking to provide around 200 scholarships a year for aspiring chartered accountants in universities and polytechnics, for both accountancy and non-accountancy graduates.

“The selection process will be done in partnership with the local universities and polytechnics,” the institute said in a statement on Dec 26.

Responding to queries from The Straits Times, Isca said that the scholarships are targeted at the top 5 per cent of the graduating cohort of local institutes of higher learning, including universities and polytechnics.

The scholarships will cover both the examination and tuition fees of the SCAQ of the recipients till their completion of the qualification.

Meanwhile, the sponsored tuition covers only the SCAQ tuition fees, and is available to all undergraduates at local universities on a first come, first served basis.

The institute also said that it plans to expand the SCAQ Centre, which is free for candidates to use, as it expects growing demand.

Apart from having a conducive study space, candidates can get support from classes on SCAQ modules at the centre, it said.

However, tuition classes from registered learning organisations such as Ngee Ann Polytechnic are chargeable.

“Classes will also be available online for foreign candidates or for those who prefer virtual learning,” the institute said.

On the “study first, pay later” scheme, Isca said the scheme is targeted at university students who would like to kick-start their SCAQ journey while they are still studying.

“Students can focus on their studies and qualification journey, and pay back the SCAQ programme fees after they have started working,” it said.

The scheme covers the SCAQ programme fees, for which no interest will be charged till after the candidates have started working and been billed.