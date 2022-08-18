Jobs, support, assistive technology: Masterplan tackles issues

Madam Faraliza Zainal's biggest worry for her son, who has autism and tuberous sclerosis - non-cancerous tumours - is his epileptic fits. Feeling anxious or tired can trigger 22-year-old Ashraf's epilepsy, and it does not help matters that "he is a worrier", she said.

Her concerns were heard in the latest iteration of the disability road map launched yesterday.

The Enabling Masterplan 2030 includes a target of 40 per cent employment for people with disabilities, up from the current 30.1 per cent, by having more inclusive employers and other forms of employment.

It also includes Enabling Services Hubs, or centres to support people with disabilities in the neighbourhood, and a new task force to come up with other community living models.

Madam Faraliza, 51, said: "These are good plans, but their impact will depend on how they are rolled out." She gave the example of how her son needs support when his epilepsy strikes, as well as sensors to notify helpers when it happens.

She lauded the masterplan's proposals to support caregivers, including the Enabling Services Hubs, which will offer caregivers the option of drop-in respite care.

Muscular Dystrophy Association Singapore director Sherena Loh, who is on the steering committee of the new masterplan, has the genetic condition that gradually causes the muscles to weaken.

Speaking at the launch of the masterplan at Awwa's Adult Disability Home and Day Activity Centre in Pasir Ris, she said being able to work makes her feel a part of the community.

She praised the masterplan's proposal to improve access to assistive technology to help people with disabilities overcome their limitations.

"My condition is degenerative. I gradually lost my mobility and now I totally rely on a motorised wheelchair. This technology helps me be more independent," said Madam Loh, 63.

"We see many people with muscular dystrophy who are ageing and getting weaker. Their caregivers, who are usually their parents, are also ageing.

"I am looking forward to seeing how we can expand respite care options and train more people to take care of those with this condition."

Madam Loh, who lives with her husband and helper, is also in favour of the move to develop community living models for people with disabilities. She said she would not want to live in an institutional home as she wants the freedom to meet friends.

Mr Chong Kwek Bin, former head of employability and employment and advocacy at the Singapore Association of the Visually Handicapped, said employment has always been a challenge for the visually impaired due to employers' perceptions on their abilities, the challenges of travelling to workplaces and the technology needed to support them in their jobs.

Mr Chong, who is visually impaired and is also part of the steering committee for the masterplan, noted that it has initiatives to improve public perception, recognise inclusive employers, improve transport accessibility, provide lifelong learning support, skills training, and improve access to assistive technology.

Another caregiver, housewife Anu Sethi, 54, said it is hard for her to manage her 25-year old autistic son when he has meltdowns, due to his larger frame. She hopes her son can work and travel independently, and that transport and medical systems can better cater to autistic people, such as an option on ride-hailing apps for autistic passengers, and a priority queue for autistic patients who are unable to wait for long periods to see the doctor.