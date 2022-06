Changi Airport's main ground handler Sats has filled up most of its initial 600 job vacancies.

The firm and its counterparts dnata, Certis and Scoot are ramping up hiring in preparation for further recovery in air traffic.

The numbers of air travellers and visitors in Singapore are at their highest since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The hiring push comes as Changi Airport tries to avoid manpower shortages that have triggered long queues and flight cancellations at other airports.