FairPrice Group, Yellow Ribbon S’pore sign MOU to offer jobs, training to ex-offenders

SINGAPORE – FairPrice Group will work together with Yellow Ribbon Singapore to provide ex-offenders with jobs, training and career development in food services, logistics and retail.

The support will include onboarding programmes and workplace mentorships, according to the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed on Wednesday at Downtown East.

Guest-of-honour Low Yen Ling, who is the Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and also Culture, Community and Youth, said in her opening address at the ceremony: “We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will create for many ex-offenders and their families. Together, we can foster inclusive and supportive workplaces which give second chances – for lives to restart afresh, with hope and a future.”

Yellow Ribbon Singapore, a statutory board under the Ministry of Home Affairs, helps ex-offenders address the challenges of reintegrating into the workforce. This is done for the initial six to 12 months after their release from prison.

A FairPrice Group spokesman told The Straits Times that it is working closely with Yellow Ribbon Singapore to match suitable roles with the skills and interests of inmates and ex-offenders.

NTUC FairPrice Foundation also pledged $200,000 to the Yellow Ribbon Fund for initiatives to promote lifelong learning and career development for ex-offenders.

This includes Yellow Ribbon’s partial training sponsorship scheme for ex-offenders to continue upskilling, including qualifications of up to diploma level, after their release.

Mr Seah Kian Peng, chairman of FairPrice Foundation, said that the contribution also financially helps an ex-offender’s family.

Ms Rosanna Yam, the acting chief executive of Yellow Ribbon Singapore, said: “With meaningful employment and clear career progression pathways, we believe that ex-offenders will have a better chance at reintegrating successfully and contributing back to society in their own ways.”