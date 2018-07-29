Job hopefuls get a Fair chance...

More than 15,000 people attended the STJobs Career and Learning Fair 2018, held at the Suntec Convention Centre Hall 403, yesterday.

The annual event, organised by Singapore Press Holdings' online job portal STJobs, features more than 50 employers and training providers.

They offer a wide array of jobs across various industries as well as learning opportunities.

Free career coaching and sharing sessions with industry veterans are also available.

Among the exhibitors is Workforce Singapore, which provides career guidance under its Adapt and Grow programmes.

Today is the last day of the two-day fair, which is open to all aged 16 and above, from 10am to 6pm. Admission is free.