Job fair for careers in environmental services offers more than 350 positions

SINGAPORE - A job fair in Hong Kah is promoting careers in the environmental services sector for those who may have been impacted by the economic downturn.

More than 350 job vacancies in about 21 organisations are on offer at the event, which is running from Sunday (Nov 15) to Tuesday at the Hong Kah North Community Club.

The jobs range from waste collection truck captain to waste or recycling facility operations executive, with 20 per cent of the vacancies for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMET).

The fair is organised by Hong Kah North Grassroots Organisations in partnership with the Waste Management and Recycling Association of Singapore (WMRAS).

Speaking at the launch on Sunday, Dr Amy Khor, who is the Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, and Transport, said: "A lot of people are now quite concerned about the job situation, especially in this Covid-19 situation, but the environmental services sector, among some of the other green sectors, are areas that have been identified as growth sectors.

"Many of the companies which are participating today, and in the next few days, are actually looking to employ more people and expand their operations," added Dr Khor, who is MP for Hong Kah North.

The job fair is part of the Hong Kah North (HKN) Go Green Movement, an initiative supported by Workforce Singapore (WSG), NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute and NTUC LearningHub.

Eligible mid-career job seekers can choose to convert their skills through the Professional Conversion Programme for Waste Management Professionals offered by WSG, in partnership with WMRAS.

This conversion programme, supported by the National Environment Agency (NEA), aims to build a strong workforce in the waste management sector by attracting and retaining a PMET workforce.



Senior Minister of State Amy Khor demonstrates the use of the Step Up Sustainability app on Nov 15, 2020. ST PHOTO: NG SOR LUAN



New mid-career PMET entrants will be equipped with the relevant competencies in leadership, emerging and technical skills in areas such as quality assurance, system design, sustainability, project management and operations within the sector.

The job fair will also promote training courses from NTUC LearningHub and Republic Polytechnic, as well as offer on-site career coaching, webinars to provide job search tips and better prepare applicants for job interviews.

The HKN Go Green Movement also on Sunday launched a digital recycling competition for households in the constituency.

Residents can download the Step Up Sustainability app to record and scan the recyclables they place in the recycling chutes or bins and accumulate points which represent the amount of carbon dioxide emissions saved through recycling.

Every month from December through to February 2021, organisers will give away prizes to the top 10 recyclers.

The points can also be used to redeem shopping vouchers from participating merchants.

"I encourage everyone to join our Hong Kah North Green Movement and make sustainable living a way of life because every action counts," said Dr Khor.