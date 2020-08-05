JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun to sing English version of their duet Stay With You at NDP evening show

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singers JJ Lin and Stefanie Sun will perform together at a National Day Parade for the first time, delivering an English version of their intimate duet Stay With You.

The Mandopop stars will perform during the parade's evening show at The Star Performing Arts Centre at The Star Vista.

The Straits Times understands that Sun, 42, will be singing Stay with You at the venue. Lin, 39, will be joining her in the duet via live stream.

The original Mandarin version of the song was released in January in a tribute to front-line workers battling the coronavirus outbreak.

Lin composed the song's tune while Sun wrote the lyrics. The English version of the song was created specially for this year's National Day Parade and is dedicated to the "unsung heroes in our lives", according to the parade's Instagram page @ndpeeps.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday (Aug 5), Lin wrote: "2020 has been a difficult year for us all. I hope that this special rendition of Stay With You can kindle a sense of togetherness no matter where we are."

Meanwhile, Sun wrote: "To the people who have stayed where they are most needed and kept us safe, thank you."