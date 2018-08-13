Jive to 1960s pop at ChildAid concert

Singers Natasha Hui Min Bjerg, 14, and Bastien Buwalda, 13, striking a pose for the cameras as they prepare for a photo shoot for this year's ChildAid concert.

The annual charity concert in November will be taking a trip down memory lane and showing how pop music has evolved over the past 60 years.

Both Natasha and Bastien will be performing pop songs from the 1960s.

The concert, titled The Jumping Jukebox Jive, will showcase music familiar to both adults and young people. The concert's creative director is renowned singer-songwriter Dick Lee.

Co-organised by The Straits Times and The Business Times, the concert will be held at the Resorts World Sentosa theatre on Nov 25 and 26.