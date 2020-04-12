Jiu-jitsu champion trains at home

CONSTANCE LIEN, 20, JIU-JITSU ATHLETE

Martial arts champion Constance Lien, 20, is in her element when she locks, wrenches and chokes her opponent on a rubber mat.

Now that tighter safe distancing measures have come into force, the jiu-jitsu athlete says she misses sparring with a partner - but she is looking on the bright side and making up for it with other forms of training at home.

She does at least one high-intensity workout every day - spending about 20 minutes on exercises such as burpees and jumping jacks.

She watches videos to improve her jiu-jitsu techniques, and has been reaching out to others online. Last Thursday, she took over Team Singapore's Instagram, thanking front-line workers and giving viewers a glimpse into her life now. Lien is Singapore's first female Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and is The Straits Times Athlete of the Year.

Lien, who is passionate about mental health and has grappled with these issues herself, says social distancing can take its toll. "On a normal day, you have things that can act as distractions from your mental health issues. But now, we are left to deal with our issues front on."

Staying at home has given her the chance to "take a step back" - as well as find time for other pursuits such as learning Spanish online and reading self-help books.

She was meant to compete in the World Championship next month, which has been postponed. This may be frustrating, but she has chosen to see the bigger picture. "We're saving lives by staying home."

Toh Wen Li