Jewel’s Pokemon Center to close temporarily from April 1 to undergo S’pore-inspired revamp

Fans can also look forward to an expanded range of merchandise and shopping experiences, making it a “truly one-of-a-kind destination”.

SINGAPORE – Pokemon fans, take note. The Pokemon Center Singapore will shut temporarily from April 1 to make way for a renewal, which is set to feature a fully localised concept.

Announcing the closure in a statement on March 2, Pokemon Singapore said the store at Jewel Changi Airport is expected to reopen in the third quarter of 2026 .

The new space is set to feature “Singapore heritage-inspired installations alongside interior design elements inspired by everyday local culture”, it said.

A new symbolic Pokemon representing the “unique charm of Singapore” will also be introduced during the centre’s reopening, it added.

In the meantime, those looking to buy their favourite Pokemon plushies or trading cards need not fret as there will be pop-up stores at Jewel Changi Airport and Plaza Singapura for three months offering selected merchandise.

The pop-up store at Jewel Changi Airport is set to open on April 1, while the one at Plaza Singapore is scheduled for April 6.

Pokemon Center Singapore will be the first store outside of Japan to undergo a major revamp.

Pokemon Singapore said this reflects its “commitment to establishing deeper roots in the island, evolving the shopping experience into one that is distinctly local-inspired and resonating more meaningfully with fans in Singapore”.

Managing director Shunsuke Sasaki said the renewal marks an important milestone for the brand.

“The refreshed store will feature thoughtfully curated products, including some limited edition merchandise, and an enhanced interior design concept, created to delight both our long-time fans and first-time visitors alike,” he said in the statement. “We look forward to welcoming everyone soon.”