Jewel Changi Airport's Canopy Park, Changi Experience Studio to open on June 10

SINGAPORE - Getting lost is no laughing matter but it can be fun in the two mazes at Jewel Changi Airport.

From June 10, visitors can do just that and also walk across a net suspended five floors above the ground when the 14,000 sq m Canopy Park opens its doors to the public.

Located on the fifth floor of Jewel, the park boasts 10 attractions, including the Canopy Bridge, a 50m-long glass-floored bridge suspended 23m above the ground, where visitors can view the HSBC Rain Vortex and Shiseido Forest Valley at the heart of Jewel.

There are also two "sky nets", where visitors can either bounce across a 250m-long net, or walk across a net suspended 25m up in the air.

Other features include the Discovery Slides, a 400 sq m art sculpture which also features four slides.

Designed by Dutch firm Carve and built by local playground equipment outfit Playpoint, the Discovery Slides also features a 6.5m-high platform overlooking the Shiseido Forest Valley.

The two mazes designed by British designer Adrian Fisher - a hedge maze and a mirror maze - spread out over 500 sq m.

Related Story More check in early to check out Jewel

The Canopy Park also features gardens, including a 220 sq m petal garden with seasonal floral displays.

"When Canopy Park was conceptualised, we envisaged a green natural environment with play and leisure activities for people of all ages," said Jewel Changi Airport chief executive Ms Hung Jean.

Entry to the park costs $4.50 for those residing in Singapore, and $5 for other visitors.

There are separate fees for entry to attractions such as the two mazes and sky nets, as well as the canopy bridge.

It will cost $54 for entry to all the attractions for adults, and $39 for senior citizens and children between the ages of three and 12.

Also opening on June 10 is the Changi Experience Studio, a 3,000 sq m space with interactive games and displays relating to Changi Airport's history.

It will allow visitors a behind-the-scenes look at what makes the airport tick.

Visitors can try their hand at the Amazing Runway - a game which allows up to 10 players a chance to simulate the 2009 race between a Porsche 911 GT3 Carrera Cup car and a Boeing 747 aircraft - as well as stations that give them the experience of working at the airport in jobs such as taxi coordinator and a trolley handler.

Singapore citizens and residents will have to pay $19 for adults, while it costs $13 for children between six and 12, and senior citizens.

Other visitors will have to pay $25 for adults, and $17 for children and senior citizens.

Related Story Jewel Changi Airport set to be icon for Singapore, says architect Moshe Safdie

It will cost $71 per adult to enter the Changi Experience Studio and try all the Canopy Park attractions, and $50 for a child ticket.