Jewel Changi Airport, BCA advise visitors to follow safety rules after child is hurt on Walking Net

SINGAPORE - Jewel Changi Airport and the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) have advised visitors to follow safety guidelines at the mall’s Walking Net attraction, after a child was injured while playing on the feature on Dec 10 .

The Walking Net, located within Jewel’s Canopy Park , is a giant net suspended 25m above ground which visitors can walk on.

In response to a media query, a J ewel Changi Airport Development spokesperson said the Walking Net’s safety guidelines stipulate that visitors should not run on the attraction.

“In this instance, rangers had issued several reminders to the child’s group not to run while on the Walking Net, before the unfortunate incident occurred,” said the spokesperson. Rangers are staff stationed on-site to ensure safety.

“The child, who was running on the net, lost balance and struck the wooden plank walkway,” said BCA.

Jewel’s spokesperson added that a mandatory safety briefing is conducted before visitors are allowed on the Walking Net, and “includes instructions on appropriate behaviour, including no running or rowdy play”. These reminders are also located on an advisory sign placed at the entrance of the attraction.

“To ensure an enjoyable and safe experience, we urge all visitors to pay attention to and adhere to prescribed safety guidelines while using the attractions, and to assist to ensure their children do so as well,” said the spokesperson.

All children participating in the attraction must be accompanied and supervised by an adult to ensure they adhere to safety guidelines, per the ticketing requirements, added the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said staff immediately administered first aid, but further medical assistance within the airport “was not opted for by the child’s parent”.

“We remain concerned for the injured child and have been in touch with his family on this incident,” said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson said Jewel is committed to maintaining the highest safety standards for all its attractions, and that the Walking Net undergoes annual inspections and regulatory safety checks.

BCA said it has investigated the incident and verified that the Walking Net complies with the regulatory requirements under the Amusement Rides Safety Act 2011 (ARSA).

The Walking Net, classified as a “ play net”, is regulated under ARSA, which requires operators to operate in accordance with the procedures specified by the designer or manufacturer.

“BCA encourages all visitors to adhere to posted safety instructions and guidelines as well as supervise children for a safe and enjoyable experience,” said BCA .

The Canopy Park, located on the fifth floor of Jewel, was unveiled in 2019 and includes attractions such as a 250m-long net that visitors can bounce on , a mirror maze , and a 50m-long glass-floored bridge suspended 23m above the ground.