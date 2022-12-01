Jetstar to operate at Changi Airport Terminal 4 from March 22, 2023

SINGAPORE - Low-cost carrier Jetstar will begin operating at Changi Airport Terminal 4 from March 22, 2023.

Confirming the date in a joint statement with Changi Airport Group (CAG) on Thursday, the group said the first Jetstar Asia flight to arrive at T4 on that day will be from Manila at 12.40am, with a flight departing for Manila at 6.15am.

The first Jetstar Airways flight to depart from T4 will be to Melbourne at 10.10pm on March 22, with the return flight arriving in Singapore the next day at 10.10pm.

Jetstar Asia will initially operate more than 200 weekly services from T4 to and from Southeast Asian destinations, while Jetstar Airways will continue to fly between Singapore and Melbourne up to six times a week.

In July, Jetstar had refused to shift from Terminal 1 to T4 after CAG announced the relocation. The airline subsequently said on Nov 4 that it would move to T4, following months of talks and a joint study by CAG and Jetstar on the potential impact of the move.

On Thursday, both parties said the relocation to T4 will enable Changi Airport to optimise the use of its aircraft gates to meet the growing demand for air travel, while allowing Jetstar to grow.