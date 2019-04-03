Jetstar flights delayed at Changi Airport due to IT problem at check-in

SINGAPORE - Several Jetstar flights departing Singapore on Wednesday (April 3) were delayed for between half an hour and 70 minutes, after its airport systems were hit by an IT issue.

A passenger, who gave his name as Jon, told citizen journalism website Stomp that there was a snaking queue at Jetstar's check-in counters at Changi Airport Terminal 1 departure hall at about 8am.

He also shared photos of the crowd at the airport.

"Jetstar's system was down. Everyone was stranded as they looked for a solution," he said.

In response to queries, a Jetstar spokesman said that its technicians worked to solve the IT issue and that its systems were back up and running shortly after.

The spokesman, who said that flights were now operating as usual, also apologised for the delays.

The Straits Times understands that passengers were manually checked in. There were no flight cancellations.