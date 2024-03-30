Jetstar Asia launches direct flights between S’pore and Broome in Western Australia

SINGAPORE - Come June 25, people in Singapore can fly directly to the beach resort town of Broome in Western Australia.

The twice-weekly return flights will be operated by Jetstar Asia on a seasonal basis, the airline said in a statement on March 28.

Broome is over 2,000km north of Perth, the capital of Western Australia. Currently, travellers from Singapore need to transit at least once, in Perth or Kuala Lumpur, to reach the town.

According to the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, SilkAir had trialled direct flights between Singapore and Broome - which began life as a pearling town in the 1800s - in 2018.

The Jetstar flight will operate from June 25 till October 26, 2024, during Broome’s dry season, and will resume in April 2025.

The flight time between Singapore and Broome is approximately 4hr 35min.

Promotional fares for the direct flight, which are as low as S$115 or A$135 one way, are available on Jetstar’s website till April 2, unless sold out.

Visitors to Broome can look forward to attractions such as the 22km long Cable Beach, as well as the vast wilderness offered by the Kimberly region in Australia’s north-west.

The flights also offer a low-cost connection for travellers in Australia looking to travel to Singapore or onward to any of Changi Airport’s extensive network of destinations, the statement said.

Jetstar Asia’s chief executive John Simeone said: “This new route, combined with our low fares, underscores our commitment to providing customers with a diverse range of destinations and incredible travel experiences.

“Just over four hours away from Singapore, Broome is an amazing destination for those looking for a holiday of a lifetime.”

He credited the new route as a collaboration between the Western Australian government and Broome International Airport.

Ms Rita Saffioti, Western Australian Deputy Premier and Tourism Minister, said: “This Singapore-to-Broome service presents an incredible opportunity to turbocharge international visitor numbers to Australia’s north-west, and inject millions into the region’s accommodation, hospitality and tourism businesses.”

Broome International chief executive Airport Craig Shaw said that international connections to Broome have been a long-held ambition for the local tourism industry and the airport.

“We are extremely pleased that Jetstar Asia recognises the region’s desirability as a visitor destination,” said Mr Shaw.

“Changi Airport congratulates Jetstar Asia on the launch of its new service, making Singapore the first international point out of Broome,” said Changi Airport Group’s executive vice-president for air hub & cargo development, Mr Lim Ching Kiat.

He added: “The addition of Broome expands Changi’s connectivity to eight cities in Australia, making us the most connected international gateway to Australia.

“With Jetstar also launching Perth to Singapore services later in 2024, travellers will have even more options to travel between Western Australia and Singapore, as well as connecting to cities in the region.”