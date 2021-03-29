Jean Marshall, social work pioneer and wife of former chief minister David Marshall dies, aged 94

SINGAPORE - Mrs Jean Marshall, a social work pioneer and wife of the late former chief minister David Marshall, died at her home on Monday (March 29) afternoon.

She was 94.

Mrs Marshall leaves four children, aged 52 to 60: Ruth, Sarah, Joanna and Jonathan.

Mrs Marshall, who had a fall last December, was confined to her bed in the family's Balmoral Road condominium apartment since early February, her son, Dr Jonathan Marshall, told The Straits Times.

In the last few weeks his mother "experienced a lot of physical pain", he said. "Mobility became an issue. She felt that the time had come... and that she had lived a good life, a long life. She asked me to be happy for her when she goes."

It was a drastic change for Mrs Marshall, who used to swim for at least 20 minutes daily before the fall, said Dr Marshall. "It's been emotionally very difficult to see my mother in pain. It's a mixture of sadness and grief to see her go, but also peace knowing that she is no longer in pain."

He remembers his mother as a warm, respectful and engaging person who invested much of her time in her loved ones, including her close friends.

Towards the end, her friends would bring groceries and spend time with her, he said. "To see them rally around her... is quite inspiring."

Her passing comes just two weeks before what would have been her 95th birthday.

"We have been so focused on her health that that topic hadn't really come up," said Dr Marshall. "If we had a birthday party, it would be a simple thing with family and friends."

Born in 1926 in the town of Orpington in England, Mrs Marshall came to Singapore in 1953 to take up a post with the Red Cross after responding to an advertisement for field officers. She went on to become a medical social worker, and took Singapore citizenship in 1960.

She became Mrs David Marshall in 1961, when she married the man who was Singapore's first chief minister.



The Marshalls during their wedding ceremony in 1961. PHOTO: ST FILE



Jean, who had studied economics and sociology at the London School of Economics, was introduced to David, a prominent lawyer, one afternoon in 1958, at a university convocation. She soon became a regular guest at his famous Sunday lunches at Tumasek, his house in Changi.

In early 1961, when she was considering moving to Chicago in the United States to pursue a higher degree in social work, he proposed. She accepted and stayed in Singapore.

When Mr Marshall was in politics, and later became an ambassador, she was his pillar of support.

He died on December 12, 1995, at the age of 87, after a battle with lung cancer.

In a 2016 report in The Sunday Times, Mrs Marshall, when asked why she stayed on in Singapore after her husband died and her children had grown up, said: "I just assumed I'd stay; it never occurred to me to relocate to England. Of course, my ethnicity is permanent. But after 60 years, I identify with Singapore. It is possible, though, to think of more than one place as home."

In a condolence letter to the family, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said Mrs Marshall made important contributions to medical social work, including to the Red Cross in Malaya, and also to the Singapore Children's Society.

She was a volunteer for the society's convalescent home for almost 20 years, and carried on even while pregnant, he added. "Born British, Jean made Singapore her home and contributed much to our society."

She was also a devoted companion to the late Mr Marshall, said Mr Lee. "She was by Mr Marshall's side when he served as Singapore's Ambassador to France, offering warm hospitality to foreigners to introduce them to Singapore, and also to Singaporeans in France so that they would feel less homesick. When I visited Paris in 1989, she also took good care of me. Despite the difference in our ages, we got on well together."

When Mrs Marshall was hospitalised a few weeks ago, PM Lee had written her a get-well note, and he said he was glad she was well enough to reply. "But now she has left us, and we mourn the loss of one of our pioneer Singapore women," he added.

The family said her funeral would be a simple affair, in accordance with her wishes.

The funeral date is being confirmed. Those looking to make a memorial gift can make a donation to their own favourite charity in Mrs Marshall's name, or to one of her favourite charities, such as the HCA Hospice Care, the family suggested.