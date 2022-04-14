Hotels raise weekend rates amid demand

Hotel room rates in Johor Baru have risen due to demand from Singaporeans planning to head there for a quick getaway this Good Friday weekend. Travel booking platforms say hotel bookings for the weekend are more than double those of last weekend.
