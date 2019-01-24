Jaywalking 64-year-old injured after accident with lorry on Jalan Besar

SINGAPORE - A jaywalking man was hit by a lorry changing lanes on Jalan Besar on Thursday morning (Jan 24).

Police said they were alerted to the accident at 7.20am.

The pedestrian, a 64-year-old man, was conscious when taken to Raffles Hospital.

The Straits Times understands that the man left the accident with pains in his hip and right shoulder.

In a video shared on Facebook, the man can be seen crossing the open road.

He walks at a regular pace from the leftmost of four lanes on the road going towards Bencoolen Street.

A grey lorry, originally in the second lane from the left, suddenly veers to the right.

The left side of the lorry collides with the man, who falls face-first onto the road from the impact.

The police are investigating the incident.