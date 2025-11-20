The Usual Place Podcast
Jasmin Lau and Goh Hanyan on life after GE2025 and their work as first-time politicians
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
Follow topic:
It has been about six months since Jasmin Lau and Goh Hanyan stepped into politics after careers in the civil and public service.
Now they are both political office holders across several ministries, taking on new responsibilities and getting used to being in the public eye.
They are also the co-chairs of the Committee on Technology and Innovation – one of five committees that are part of the Economic Strategy Review.
one of five committees that
are
part of the Economic Strategy Review.
In a nutshell, the review looks at how Singapore can stay economically relevant and competitive amid geopolitical tensions and tech disruptions.
They drop by The Usual Place podcast to chat about what the past couple of months have been like and the biggest adjustments they have had to make.
We’ll also discuss the committee’s plans on how to accelerate artificial intelligence transformation across the economy and encourage enterprises to adopt AI, as well as feedback they have garnered from speaking with business owners.
Highlights (click/tap above):
2:52 Reallocating time after landing political office positions
5:38 The most challenging portfolio
7:57 Switching between national and municipal issues
13:18 “Never a dull day, even for the family” - how their children are adjusting
22:07 Last-mover advantage in adapting AI - feedback from CEO closed door session
27:45 Don’t panic, the AI wave is not coming tomorrow for your jobs: Jasmin
36:38 How AI cannot replace the human touch
39:20 AI companions are scary
Read Natasha’s articles: https://str.sg/iSXm
https://str.sg/iSXm
Follow The Usual Place podcast on IG: https://www.instagram.com/theusualplacepodcast
https://www.instagram.com/theusualplacepodcast
Follow Natasha on LinkedIn: https://str.sg/v6DN
https://str.sg/v6DN
Filmed by: Studio+65
Edited by: Teo Tong Kai, Eden Soh and Chen Junyi
Executive producers: Danson Cheong, Elizabeth Khor & Ernest Luis
Editorial producer: Lynda Hong
Follow The Usual Place Podcast and get notified for new episode drops every Thursday:
Channel: https://str.sg/5nfm
https://str.sg/5nfm
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/9ijX
https://str.sg/9ijX
Spotify: https://str.sg/cd2P
https://str.sg/cd2P
YouTube: https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast
https://str.sg/theusualplacepodcast
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
podcast@sph.com.sg
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg
https://www.awedio.sg
---
Follow more ST podcast channels:
All-in-one ST Podcasts channel: https://str.sg/wvz7
https://str.sg/wvz7
Get more updates: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
http://str.sg/stpodcasts
The Usual Place Podcast YouTube: https://str.sg/4Vwsa
https://str.sg/4Vwsa
---
Get The Straits Times app, which has a dedicated podcast player section:
The App Store: https://str.sg/icyB
https://str.sg/icyB
Google Play: https://str.sg/icyX
https://str.sg/icyX