Jasmin Lau and Goh Hanyan will be dropping by to chat about what the past couple of months have been like.

It has been about six months since Jasmin Lau and Goh Hanyan stepped into politics after careers in the civil and public service.

Now they are both political office holders across several ministries, taking on new responsibilities and getting used to being in the public eye.

They are also the co-chairs of the Committee on Technology and Innovation – one of five committees that are part of the Economic Strategy Review.

In a nutshell, the review looks at how Singapore can stay economically relevant and competitive amid geopolitical tensions and tech disruptions.



They drop by The Usual Place podcast to chat about what the past couple of months have been like and the biggest adjustments they have had to make.



We’ll also discuss the committee’s plans on how to accelerate artificial intelligence transformation across the economy and encourage enterprises to adopt AI, as well as feedback they have garnered from speaking with business owners.

Highlights (click/tap above):

2:52 Reallocating time after landing political office positions

5:38 The most challenging portfolio

7:57 Switching between national and municipal issues

13:18 “Never a dull day, even for the family” - how their children are adjusting

22:07 Last-mover advantage in adapting AI - feedback from CEO closed door session

27:45 Don’t panic, the AI wave is not coming tomorrow for your jobs: Jasmin

36:38 How AI cannot replace the human touch

39:20 AI companions are scary

Filmed by: Studio+65

Edited by: Teo Tong Kai, Eden Soh and Chen Junyi

Executive producers: Danson Cheong, Elizabeth Khor & Ernest Luis

Editorial producer: Lynda Hong

