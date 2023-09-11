Japanese expressive dance to help people with dementia tune in to memories and emotions

SINGAPORE - Living with dementia can be isolating, as the progressive cognitive decline often leads to a sense of disconnection from the world, loved ones and even self-identity.

But when people with dementia move to music or a favourite memory, it appears to stimulate emotional connections between them and their caregivers – even in those who have lost the ability to speak.

This is where Totsu-totsu dance holds the key. It is an experiment in day-to-day bodily communication, with moves that are slow, wavering and even hesitant – unlike dance forms that aim for perfection.

“I call it Totsu-totsu or ‘faltering’ dance because it is not sophisticated, yet it has potential,” said Mr Osamu Jareo, the choreographer behind the movement.

No words are needed. Instead, people are taught to convey their favourite memories, everyday stories, emotions and even subconscious thoughts through the expressive dance.

Dementia Singapore is working with the Japanese experimental dance choreographer for this new dance therapy initiative.

Mr Jareo, who was in Singapore for an introductory session in August, took staff and volunteers from the social service charity through the paces and held workshops for people with dementia and their caregivers.

He returned on Saturday to conduct a session at Our Tampines Hub with four people with dementia and their caregivers, who had participated in Dementia Singapore’s previous arts-based programmes such as creative dance.

Participants were selected based on interest and capability.

Dementia includes impaired short-term memory, language, problem-solving and reasoning abilities, and affects sufferers’ ability to perform everyday tasks and functions including communication, which can leave them frustrated, isolated or withdrawn.

Expressive dance helps draw people with dementia out, and they can release pent-up frustrations through unrefined and spontaneous bursts of movement, Mr Jareo said.

He first conceived Totsu-totsu in 2009, when he started conducting dance workshops and performances for the elderly residents of Japan’s Graceville Maizuru, a nursing home in Kyoto.

Dr Hong Liyue, a geriatrician from Alexandra Hospital, said dementia sufferers have difficulties finding the right words to express themselves.

“They are easily upset or frustrated because they are unable to express their emotions.”

She added: “Music and dance can be helpful in such circumstances, to allow them to express their feelings. People living with dementia also find it easier to recall memories when they hear pieces of music or perform certain movements that had significant influence on them in the past.”

Dr Kalyani Mehta, who has been conducting gerontology research for more than 20 years, said the childhood memories invoked through specific types of music and dance can stimulate the brains of the participants.

“Both dementia patients and their caregivers can participate in a group, and this helps the patients to relax as well as reduce the stress and anxiety they may feel. Time spent in these activities can uplift the spirit of the people with dementia, and they may be easier to manage later in the day,” she said.