Japanese artist celebrates Singapore’s heritage artisans with paint brush

She has done commissioned works, such as portraits of people, and paintings of animals and nature. She currently has an exhibition at the Singapore Polo Club featuring horses and nature.

Ms Miwa plans to have her Singapore Cultural Series culminate with an exhibition and a guided tour to watch her artisan subjects at work.

“People should be able to smell the flowers and coffee, and feel the energy and vibes, which cannot be done through paintings,” she said. “I want to inspire their five senses through the tours.”

She gets help from friends such as heritage enthusiast Victor Yue to find her artisans.

“I help anyone who is interested in our heritage, and she has the skills to help these craftsmen leave a legacy behind through her paintings,” said Mr Yue. “We should be like Japan, where the heritage artisans are treated like national treasures.”

Ms Miwa is grateful for the help she has received from Singaporeans, including the craftsmen. “They are all so welcoming,” she said. “I am so privileged to see their work up close, and have them share their stories with me.”

The artisans wondered why she was interested in them. “They said they are very ordinary, but I told them they are extraordinary people who have been dedicated to their crafts for so long,” she said.

As an artist, Ms Miwa shares a special connection with the artisans. “Sometimes, people only notice the tradition when it’s gone,” she said. “I love Singapore very much, and I hope to contribute by capturing Singaporean culture.”

Mr Alvin Tan, deputy chief executive of policy and community at the National Heritage Board, told The Straits Times that in this digital age, Ms Miwa’s efforts to get to know Singapore’s intangible cultural heritage practitioners and document their crafts through the medium of art are commendable.

“With her paintings, Ms Tsuyumi Miwa joins the ranks of artists who have captured and celebrated different aspects of Singapore’s heritage, and we hope that her efforts will inspire others to join us in safeguarding and promoting our heritage for present and future generations.”