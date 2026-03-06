Japan can play a larger role in the region if it is able to resolve historical issues: Sim Ann

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs Sim Ann speaking at the Business China Special Speaker Series on March 6.

SINGAPORE - Singapore welcomes a bigger role for Japan in contributing to peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, which is possible if the nation comes to terms with its past and addresses outstanding historical issues, said Senior Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Sim Ann on March 6.

These historical issues, stemming from the damage and suffering caused during the Second World War, continue to affect parts of Asia and must be handled sensitively, she added, underlining the longstanding view expressed by Singapore’s leaders that continued efforts at reconciliation are needed to strengthen regional trust.

Ms Sim made the remarks in a Mandarin speech at the Business China Special Speakers Series, where she outlined Singapore’s efforts in deepening its relationships with China, South Korea and Japan amid a fragmenting global order.

She said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will visit Japan later in March as part of the introductory visits he has been making across the Asia-Pacific region. He visited China and South Korea in 2025.

The occasion will mark the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Singapore and Japan, she said, adding that the Republic looks forward to further collaboration in areas such as the digital economy, the green transition and security.

Addressing representatives from the Chinese community at the event held at Marriott Tang Plaza, she said the Japanese Occupation of Singapore was the darkest chapter in Singapore’s long history with Japan.

People of all races suffered hardship and violence, she said, adding that Singapore remembers this history “not to reopen wounds, but to ensure we never lose sight of its lessons”.

In 1966, Japan paid $50 million in compensation for its wartime atrocities – half in grants and half in special loans.

Ms Sim said the most important legacy of the Japanese Occupation was a fierce determination for Singapore to master its own destiny, by building strong defences, self-reliance and a united multiracial country.

Addressing the issue of reparations opened the way for Japan to participate in building modern Singapore, such as through foreign investment, trade and training support, she added.

Today, more than 5,300 Japanese companies operate here, employing over 100,000 Singaporeans, she said.

“That’s how we developed a mutually beneficial partnership with Japan. The relationship has matured significantly over the decades,” she said.

Now Singapore is ready to enter a new chapter in its relations with Japan, she added.

Noting that Japan continues to play an important role in the region, she said Singapore believes it would be positive if Japan is able to deepen cooperation with more Asian partners.

On the difficult historical issues, she said: “After 80 years and the passing of generations, coupled with the myriad changes in the broader strategic environment, Singapore also hopes that Japan can consider how it can put to rest these outstanding issues.

“If Japan is able to do so, it will be in the position to make even greater contributions to the region, and to participate in building and upholding an open and inclusive regional architecture.”

In a climate where the international rules-based order is frying, Singapore must adapt by diversifying partnerships, strengthening resilience, and hedging against uncertainty as other countries have done, she said.

Investing more in regional and plurilateral networks that promote stability, openness and cooperation is a strategic imperative, she added.

That is why while ASEAN remains the cornerstone of Singapore’s foreign policy, the Republic is also deepening integration with its North-east Asia neighbours that are in the ASEAN Plus Three (ASEAN+3) grouping.

Ms Sim said these countries – China, South Korea, and Japan – are some of Singapore’s key partners.

She noted that in 2022, the ASEAN+3 countries accounted for 28 per cent of global final demand, making it the world’s largest collective market.

This reflects a significant rebalancing of the global economy towards Asia and underscores the importance of deepening integration with the Plus Three partners, while staying open to the world, she said.

Ms Sim said China plays a particularly consequential role as the world’s second-largest economy, given its scale, proximity, and influence in shaping regional and global developments.

Singapore and China marked 35 years of diplomatic relations last year, with PM Wong and Chinese Premier Li Qiang exchanging official visits.

PM Wong and Chinese President Xi Jinping also affirmed the shared commitment to advancing the “All-Round, High-Quality, Future-Oriented Partnership”.

Citing this, Ms Sim noted that China was the first non-ASEAN country PM Wong visited after assuming office, reflecting the importance attached to the bilateral relationship.

She added that Singapore will continue to deepen economic and cultural ties with China, such as through serving as a regional node for Chinese enterprises venturing overseas, and also strengthening tourism and youth exchanges.

Beyond this bilateral cooperation, Singapore will also work with China in regional and multilateral platforms on wider global issues, she said.

Meanwhile, Singapore has also entered a new phase in its relations with South Korea, with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung making a state visit to Singapore earlier this week.

PM Wong had also made an official visit to South Korea in November 2025, where both countries marked 50 years of diplomatic relations and elevated ties to a strategic partnership.

Ms Sim said both countries share similar developmental experiences and are advanced, trade-dependent economies that value innovation and openness.

Beyond bilateral ties, South Korea also plays an increasingly important role in the wider region, as an active participant in regional economic frameworks and other plurilateral arrangements that promote open and rules-based trade, she added.

She said South Korea is an important country that Singapore wants to deepen relations with.

Ms Sim noted that as the global order undergoes profound changes that test regional cohesion, Singapore’s first objective is always to act in its national interest.

The Republic will continue to strengthen regional frameworks and support cooperation, she said.

At the same time, Singapore is realistic about the historical legacies of its North-east Asia partners, she added. “These realities are part of our region’s story. But precisely because they exist, sustained engagement matters even more,” she said.

She acknowledged that even close partners will not always share identical positions, and Singapore, as a multicultural, independent and sovereign country guided by its own national interests, may disagree even with important friends from time to time.

“When differences arise, we must remain calm and composed, understand clearly what serves Singapore best, and appreciate the considerations behind the Government’s positions,” she said.

“Only with that clarity can Singapore continue to engage all partners confidently and consistently.”