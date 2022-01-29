Jamus Lim reiterates how opposition MPs do not get to give out Edusave awards

SINGAPORE - Sengkang GRC MP Jamus Lim from the Workers' Party has reiterated how opposition MPs do not get to distribute Edusave awards, unlike their People's Action Party (PAP) counterparts, as these awards are given out by grassroots advisers.

The Edusave scheme by the Ministry of Education awards grants and scholarships to students, and grassroots advisers are appointed by the People's Association.

Associate Professor Lim said in a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 28) that his social media feed was "flooded with pictures of PAP MPs handing out awards to proud recipients".

He had received queries on why his GRC was not doing the same, with one resident telling him that the person's child was looking forward to taking a photo with the MP.

"As I explain to my residents, opposition MPs do not, unfortunately, have the pleasure of distributing Edusave awards, which are given out by the grassroots advisers (who are distinct from the elected representatives in non-PAP wards)," said Prof Lim.

He added that if residents are agreeable, he would happily write them a signed letter of encouragement that he could distribute in an informal ceremony at his weekly Meet-the-People Session.

His post, which has got more than 3,000 reactions and was shared over 220 times on Facebook as at noon on Saturday, was attached to what appeared to be such a letter of encouragement that was dated Jan 24.

Ending his post, Prof Lim underscored how he is always available to meet residents. "Most importantly, please don't feel that the only way you can meet and take a selfie with your MP is by studying hard and doing well," he said.

"I'm always available for my residents, Edusave season or not, whether virtually or physically. Just feel free to reach out and touch base."

This is not the first time Prof Lim has raised this issue of the Edusave awards.

On Feb 15 last year, he made a similar post on Facebook explaining that MPs for a particular ward are not automatically granted the role of grassroots adviser, who is the person entitled to hand out Edusave awards.