Jamiyah Singapore calls for food donations as demand for aid spikes during Covid-19 pandemic

SINGAPORE - There has been a spike in demand for food supplies from residents whose incomes have been hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, resulting in a dwindling stockpile of these rations at Jamiyah Singapore's food bank.

The number of families who sought food ration assistance from Jamiyah Food Bank surged 79 per cent year on year to 866 in December last year, and climbed further to 920 as at last month.

Mr Jaffar Mydin, secretary-general and chief operating officer of Jamiyah Singapore, foresees that more families will need food rations this year despite prospects of economic recovery.

"While the economy is slowly starting to recover from the pandemic, it will take some time before our beneficiaries are able to secure a job fitting to their qualifications and skills," he told The Straits Times.

He added that the transition back to pre-pandemic conditions remains uncertain.

"At Jamiyah, we assist our beneficiaries in finding financial stability and no longer needing food ration assistance before we release them from our beneficiary list," he said.

Jamiyah distributes food ration packages every two months. These contain items such as rice, cooking oil, canned sardine and cereal.

It held a drive-through drop-off event for dry food donations on Sunday (March 21) as part of a broader campaign to shore up Jamiyah Food Bank's food reserves.

Officers at the food bank will sort the donated items and pack them such that every household receives the same amount of food. The packages will then be distributed to beneficiaries.

Jamiyah Food Bank continues to accept food item donations after the event. Those who want to give cash instead can do so through an online donation platform for the food bank that will open next week.

Mr Jaffar said: "In the long run, our officers from the Community Outreach and Development Department will communicate closely with the beneficiaries to find out what better and more long-term solutions Jamiyah can assist the family with so they can stand back on their own feet in the future."