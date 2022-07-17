Jamiyah marks 90 years with launch of inter-faith harmony award

Muslim missionary society Jamiyah Singapore celebrated its 90th anniversary yesterday with the launch of an annual Inter-Faith Harmony Exemplary Award.

It will recognise individuals and organisations that have shown a commitment to inter-religious understanding and harmony for a significant period of time.

Jamiyah was founded in 1932 by Islamic scholar Maulana Abdul Aleem Siddique, who went on to establish the Inter-Religious Organisation in Singapore in 1949.

Yesterday, Dr Mohd Hasbi Abu Bakar, president of Jamiyah, noted the founder's role in establishing multiracial and religious peace here since colonial times.

"That was a time when the consciousness of 'us and they' was a distinguishing feature of Singapore's diverse and plural society," he said.

Mr Jaffar Mydin, chief operating officer and secretary-general of Jamiyah, said encouraging social cohesion in society is more important than ever today.

"The prevalence of peace and harmony within the community is vital to attain progress and development as a nation in these volatile times," he said.

Mr Jaffar added that the aim of the award is to encourage and inspire more Singaporeans to continue working towards peace and harmony.

Jamiyah has been providing services that focus on inter-religious harmony, education and the welfare of underprivileged Singaporeans, regardless of race or religion.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, who gave a speech at the event via video, said Jamiyah's social initiatives were especially crucial during times of crises such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, the society held talks on mental health and organised a community food bank known as "JamPacked" to help families in need.

"Jamiyah's work complements the Government's efforts to support the community and, in particular, to help needy families," said PM Lee.

"The Government will continue to support Jamiyah in the important work that it is doing," he added.

Also attending the event at Marina Bay Sands were Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Law and Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam.

In a speech, Mr Teo praised Jamiyah for its inclusive services and important role in bringing together different racial and religious communities in Singapore.

He noted three key factors that have contributed to Jamiyah's success over the years: its effective leadership, a close partnership between the society and the Government on welfare programmes, and the inclusivity of its initiatives.

"Amid global trends of populist nationalism, racial politics and religious intolerance, such initiatives are more important than ever," said Mr Teo.