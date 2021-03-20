James Dyson Award offers funding for aspiring inventors

Aspiring young inventors looking for funding and a platform for their product ideas can now apply for the James Dyson Award's 2021 edition.

"Past winners have found solutions to renewable energy generation, new forms of sustainable plastics, and medical and cancer screenings," said a spokesman for the British electronics firm.

"James Dyson (Dyson's founder) chooses the two global winners; they receive vital funding and global recognition - key first steps to take their ideas into real-life practical application."

The winners will be separated into national and international categories. Each national winner will receive $3,500. The international winner will receive $53,000, plus $8,800 for the university. There will also be a Sustainability Prize, the winner of which will receive $53,000. The two international runners-up will receive $8,800.

Entries for the award opened on Wednesday and will close on June 30.

National winners will be chosen from 28 countries including Singapore, Britain, United States, India, and Japan. The international winner will be chosen from a shortlist made up of a selection of 20 national winners and runners-up.

The award's tagline is a challenge: "Design something that solves a problem." It is open to undergraduates in engineering, product or industrial design. It is also open to those who have graduated with degrees in those disciplines within the last four years.

Entrants can apply as either individuals or teams. Only the team leader needs to have studied engineering or design. "Young people want to change the world and the award supports them to do that giving crucial funding, validation and a platform to launch their ideas," said Mr Dyson.

One of Singapore's runner-up products for the 2011 edition of the award - Rabbit Ray - is now used by 44 hospitals across 23 countries. It is a communication tool used by hospital staff to engage with young children.