Jaguar catches fire in open carpark in Bukit Panjang, no one injured

SINGAPORE - A Jaguar caught fire in an open carpark in Bukit Panjang on Monday (Jan 28).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that they responded to the vehicle fire accident at a carpark at Block 229 Pending Road at 12.32pm.

The fire was extinguished using one water jet, SCDF said.

There were no reported injuries.

A reader of citizen journalism site Stomp sent in a video which showed SCDF officers putting out the fire.

In the video, plumes of black smoke are seen emerging from the burning Jaguar. Smoke was also seen coming from a Suzuki hatchback which was parked near the Jaguar.

Pictures of the aftermath were posted on social media, and the car was almost completely burned, although the licence plate looked to be undamaged.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.