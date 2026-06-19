Jack’s Place to mark 60th anniversary with fund-raising dinner for ST School Pocket Money Fund

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The fund-raising dinner will be held on July 31 at its Bras Basah Complex outlet, with tickets priced at $100.

SINGAPORE – Home-grown eatery Jack’s Place is marking its 60th anniversary with a fund-raising effort aimed at raising $10,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

The fund-raising dinner will be held on July 31 at the restaurant’s Bras Basah Complex outlet , with tickets priced at $100. There will be a buffet dinner, with complimentary beer and wine.

Tickets can be purchased on the Jack’s Place website, and all proceeds will go towards STSPMF.

The fund-raising dinner will be conducted across two seatings, from 6.30pm to 8pm, and 8.30pm to 10pm.

A second event is scheduled for Aug 7, when the funds will be presented to the leaders of the STSPMF. It will be held at the Jack’s Place Toa Payoh outlet , and exclusively for STSPMF beneficiaries and their families.

STSPMF was started by The Straits Times in 2000 to provide pocket money to children from lower-income families to help them through school.

It supports about 10,000 children and youth each year, and has distributed more than $100 million thus far.

People who wish to donate to the fund can visit STSPMF’s website. All donations are eligible for tax deduction of 2.5 times.