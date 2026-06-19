Straitstimes.com header logo

Jack’s Place to mark 60th anniversary with fund-raising dinner for ST School Pocket Money Fund

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The fundraising dinner will be held on July 31 at its Bras Basah Complex outlet, with tickets priced at $100.

The fund-raising dinner will be held on July 31 at its Bras Basah Complex outlet, with tickets priced at $100.

PHOTO: JACK'S PLACE

Calista Wong

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE – Home-grown eatery Jack’s Place is marking its 60th anniversary with a fund-raising effort aimed at raising $10,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).

The fund-raising dinner will be held on July 31 at the restaurant’s Bras Basah Complex outlet, with tickets priced at $100. There will be a buffet dinner, with complimentary beer and wine.

Tickets can be purchased on the Jack’s Place website, and all proceeds will go towards STSPMF.

The fund-raising dinner will be conducted across two seatings, from 6.30pm to 8pm, and 8.30pm to 10pm.

A second event is scheduled for Aug 7, when the funds will be presented to the leaders of the STSPMF. It will be held at the Jack’s Place Toa Payoh outlet, and exclusively for STSPMF beneficiaries and their families.

STSPMF was started by The Straits Times in 2000 to provide pocket money to children from lower-income families to help them through school.

It supports about 10,000 children and youth each year, and has distributed more than $100 million thus far.

People who wish to donate to the fund can visit STSPMF’s website. All donations are eligible for tax deduction of 2.5 times.

More on this topic
Family of late Creative Technology founder Sim Wong Hoo donates $385,000 to ST pocket money fund
Nearly $2m raised for children, educational causes, the arts at UOB Chinese New Year charity drive
See more on

Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund

Restaurants/Eateries

Donations

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.