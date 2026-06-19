Jack’s Place to mark 60th anniversary with fund-raising dinner for ST School Pocket Money Fund
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SINGAPORE – Home-grown eatery Jack’s Place is marking its 60th anniversary with a fund-raising effort aimed at raising $10,000 for The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund (STSPMF).
The fund-raising dinner will be held on July 31 at the restaurant’s Bras Basah Complex outlet, with tickets priced at $100. There will be a buffet dinner, with complimentary beer and wine.
Tickets can be purchased on the Jack’s Place website, and all proceeds will go towards STSPMF.
The fund-raising dinner will be conducted across two seatings, from 6.30pm to 8pm, and 8.30pm to 10pm.
A second event is scheduled for Aug 7, when the funds will be presented to the leaders of the STSPMF. It will be held at the Jack’s Place Toa Payoh outlet, and exclusively for STSPMF beneficiaries and their families.
STSPMF was started by The Straits Times in 2000 to provide pocket money to children from lower-income families to help them through school.
It supports about 10,000 children and youth each year, and has distributed more than $100 million thus far.
People who wish to donate to the fund can visit STSPMF’s website. All donations are eligible for tax deduction of 2.5 times.