IVF journeys in Singapore: Stories of hope, struggle and determination

SINGAPORE - The Republic’s total fertility rate dipped below 1 for the first time in its history in 2023, continuing a decline from 1.04 in 2022 and 1.12 in 2021.

Amid this concerning trend, KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital highlighted a 40 per cent increase in couples seeking fertility treatment at its IVF centre between 2014 and 2023.

Here’s a closer look at the struggle of couples wanting to conceive, one compounded by the high cost of treatment, the emotional strain involved, and the looming uncertainty they face.

Family and fertility: Is IVF the magic bullet?