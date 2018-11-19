It's magic: Changi Airport turns into Harry Potter site

Visitors soaking in the atmosphere at Hogsmeade Village, which has been recreated at Changi Airport's Terminal 3 Departure Hall.

"A Wizarding World Holiday at Changi" was launched last Friday, and features four life-size set-ups, inspired by prominent locations in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beast films, including the meandering Diagon Alley, the enormous Whomping Willow of Hogwarts and Magizoologist Newt Scamander's Menagerie.

These recreations are at four locations in Changi Airport, from T1 to T3.

This is the first such Harry Potter-themed event held outside the Universal Studios theme parks, and the first in an airport. In the Diagon Alley set-up, visitors can try on wizard robes, give "spell-casting" a shot and toss Quaffle balls used in the fictional sport of Quidditch in the Potter universe. Fans can also check out the collection of official Harry Potter memorabilia on sale.

The decorations will be up till mid-February next year, while the activities will end on Jan 6.