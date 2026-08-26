The TL;DR: Four recent poly graduates launched an app for dog owners to connect on play dates and walks, as well as serve as a directory for places to go with dogs.

Four recent poly graduates created Wagglo, an app that allows dog owners to find new friends for their pets. The Wagglo team comprises (left to right) Pang Ben Yang, Timus Tan Shao Qi, Cailin Yeo Yao Can and Ervin Ng Yu Boon.

SINGAPORE – Users who swipe on this app may come across profile pictures with descriptions such as “extroverted and active”, “loves to eat”, “innocent-looking and cute but feisty”. If you “heart” a profile – and the other user does likewise as well – you receive a compatibility percentage and can chat with your “match”.

This may sound like a regular dating app, except the profile pictures and descriptions are of dogs. And it’s the owners who are connecting about their furbabies.