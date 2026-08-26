It’s a match – for the dogs!
The TL;DR: Four recent poly graduates launched an app for dog owners to connect on play dates and walks, as well as serve as a directory for places to go with dogs.
- Four recent polytechnic graduates in Singapore created Wagglo, an app for dog owners to connect their pets for play dates and walks.
- The app features a Tinder-style swipe function to match dogs based on personality and includes a directory of nearby pet-friendly places.
- Wagglo aims to grow its user base first and currently offers the app for free, with plans for future monetisation.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – Users who swipe on this app may come across profile pictures with descriptions such as “extroverted and active”, “loves to eat”, “innocent-looking and cute but feisty”. If you “heart” a profile – and the other user does likewise as well – you receive a compatibility percentage and can chat with your “match”.
This may sound like a regular dating app, except the profile pictures and descriptions are of dogs. And it’s the owners who are connecting about their furbabies.