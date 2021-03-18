ITE to expel youth caught on video bullying fellow student

An Institute of Technical Education (ITE) student caught on video bullying a fellow student will be expelled.

ITE said in an update yesterday morning that it has concluded its investigation into the incident and will dismiss the main aggressor, "as is the norm for assault cases in the college".

"The other students involved in the incident will be counselled and required to perform community service," the Facebook post added.

In a video that spread on social media, the main aggressor is seen restraining a student while repeatedly asking him: "What's wrong with you?" in a men's toilet at ITE College Central. At least three others look on, including a youth who appears to be blocking the exit.

The main aggressor then rips off the victim's mask, slaps him and hurls vulgarities at him.

Laughter can be heard in the background as the victim apologises to the main aggressor.

Another person tells the group: "Okay, enough."

The main aggressor then hits the victim on the back of his head and kicks his calf.

It is unclear when the video was taken.

ITE College principal Suresh Natarajan had said earlier that the school took a serious view of bullying and a firm stance against such behaviour.

"As an educational institution, we strive to provide all our students with a safe, caring and supportive environment," he said.

On Tuesday, ITE identified the students involved in the incident and suspended one of them while investigating it.

"Meanwhile, we have reached out to the victim and his family and extended support to them," Mr Suresh added.

In a Facebook post about the incident on Tuesday, Minister of State for Education Sun Xueling said: "ITE's College Disciplinary Committee is investigating and will recommend appropriate actions."

"It is morally reprehensible to bully someone," added Ms Sun, who is also Minister of State for Social and Family Development. "Even more so, if you pick on a person or child who is in a vulnerable position and unable to defend himself or herself."