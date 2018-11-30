ITE student dies after being struck by lorry

A 17-year-old girl died in hospital after being hit by a lorry in West Coast Road on Monday afternoon.

Ms Lynette Chan, an ITE College West student, had been on her way to her alma mater, Tanglin Secondary School, to retrieve her student testimonial document when the accident happened at around 2.30pm, Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday.

Her father, Mr Alvin Chan, told Wanbao that he believed she had overslept on the bus and missed her stop. She then alighted to take another bus in the opposite direction when the accident happened.

The 50-year-old, who works in logistics, also told Shin Min Daily News that his daughter was flung more than 50m from where she was hit.

She was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and was pronounced dead after 3pm. An autopsy showed that she had died from a severe collision that led to brain damage, according to Mr Chan, who is a single parent.

The Straits Times understands that the teenager suffered traumatic arrest, which means she had some form of trauma inflicted on her that led to a cardiac arrest, before officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived.

According to Wanbao, Mr Chan and other family members arrived at the hospital only after 4pm, and were unable to see the girl for the last time.

The victim was the eldest child in her family, with two brothers aged 13 and 14, and a sister aged 16. She was mature for her age, Mr Chan told Shin Min.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian in West Coast Road in the direction of Penjuru Road on Monday at 2.38pm. The pedestrian was unconscious when taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police are investigating the accident.