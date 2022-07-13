ITE offering 30 free workshops to mark anniversary; courses include photography, piloting drones

SINGAPORE - People who are interested in learning about photography, cooking or even developing mobile applications can now sign up for free workshops run by the Institute of Technical Education (ITE).

From Wednesday (July 13) until the end of October, there will be 30 courses for people to choose from, as part of celebrations to mark the institute's 30th anniversary, said ITE chief executive Low Khah Gek.

The idea, she added, was to give back to the community, which has shown its support for ITE and its students over the years.

Ms Low was speaking at ITE College East on Wednesday at the launch of the initiative, called 30 Gifts for the Community.

"The community cheers ITE when our students achieve and has responded generously when our students need financial assistance. Some have also volunteered their time to be mentors to our students," she said.

The three ITE colleges will each offer 10 skills workshops, including a course on how to pilot a drone, and another on the basics of using social media platforms.

Those who are interested can sign up with any of the 17 agencies that are working with ITE, including Central Singapore Community Development Council (CDC) and Fei Yue Senior Activity Centre.

In a statement, Minister of State for Education and Manpower Gan Siow Huang said ITE has played a key role in helping to drive Singapore's economic success by training and equipping the workforce with the right technical skills.

On Wednesday, ITE also inked a memorandum of understanding with Diversey - a United States-based cleaning and sanitation firm - to step up efforts in promoting climate change awareness and green capabilities.

Both organisations will focus on two community projects aimed at helping the underprivileged in Singapore and countries like Malaysia and Indonesia over a period of five years.

The first, called Soap for Hope, will involve students salvaging leftover soap bars from hotels and transforming them into new soap bars through a 10-minute cold press method.

The soap bars will help boost hygienic practices in rural communities as well as help hotels reduce waste.

About 30 students from ITE and 18 students from Delta Senior School and Metta School were involved in the project demonstration at the launch event.

ITE student Crystal Sui Jin, 18, said the project has helped her become more empathetic about living conditions in other parts of the world.

The second-year Higher Nitec civil and structural engineering design student said: "I think everyone who participated in this project is more aware and mindful of the hardships others face, like not even having soap.

"So, in our small way, we want to give a bit of joy to others."