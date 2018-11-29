ITE College West student dies after being hit by lorry in West Coast Road accident

SINGAPORE - A 17-year-old girl, Lynette Chan, died in hospital after being hit by a lorry along West Coast Road on Monday afternoon (Nov 26).

Lianhe Wanbao reported on Thursday that the ITE College West student had been on her way back to her alma mater Tanglin Secondary School to retrieve her student testimonial document when the accident happened at around 2.30pm.

Her father, Mr Alvin Chan, told Wanbao that he believed she had overslept on the bus and missed her stop, then alighted to take another bus in the opposite direction when the accident happened.

The 50-year-old, who works in logistics, also told Shin Min Daily News that the lorry had flung his daughter more than 50m from where the impact had happened.

She was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, and was pronounced dead some time after 3pm. An autopsy showed that Lynette had died from a severe collision that led to brain damage, according to Mr Chan, who is a single parent.

According to Wanbao, Mr Chan and other family members arrived at the hospital only after 4pm, and were unable to see Lynette for the last time.

The victim was the oldest in her family, with two brothers aged 13 and 14, and a sister aged 16. She enjoyed communicating with her elders and was mature in her thoughts, Mr Chan told Shin Min.

The police said they were alerted to an accident involving a lorry and a pedestrian along West Coast Road towards Penjuru Road on Monday at 2.38pm. The pedestrian was unconscious when taken to hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police are investigating the accident.

The Straits Times understands that the teenager suffered traumatic arrest, which means she had some form of trauma inflicted on her that led to a cardiac arrest, before officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force arrived.