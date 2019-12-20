ITE appoints new chairman from Jan 1

SINGAPORE - The Institute of Technical Education (ITE) has appointed a new chairman from Jan 1 next year, the school announced in a statement on Friday (Dec 20).

Mr Andrew Chong Yang Hsueh, who is currently deputy chairman of ITE, will take over as chairman from Mr Bob Tan Beng Hai, who held the position for 13 years and was a board member for nine years before becoming chairman in 2007.

Mr Chong has over three decades of experience in the technology sector within the Asia Pacific region, ITE said.

Prior to his latest appointment, he was appointed to the ITE board in January last year and named deputy chairman in June this year.

His involvement in ITE include chairing a board committee on the ITE Work-Study Diploma (WSDip) in January.

Since its launch in 2018, the WSDip has attracted 422 trainees. Next year, ITE will offer 24 WSDips and some 600 trainees are expected to begin training in these.

Outside ITE, Mr Chong serves on the Future Economy Manufacturing Sub-Committee, he also sits on the board of the Workforce Singapore Agency, the Employment and Employability Institute, the Singapore National Employers' Federation, NTUC Health Co-operative and Mapletree Industrial Trust Management.

Mr Chong was also regional president and managing director of Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific from 2010 to August 2017.

He is also still active in the semiconductor industry, serving as the chairman of the board of the Singapore Semiconductor Industry Association.

In the statement, the ITE credited Mr Tan for "expanding opportunities for students, strengthening ITE's industry partnerships, enhancing ITE's organisational capabilities, and boosting its local and global standing" in his 22-year tenure on the board, including 13 years as chairman.

Chief executive officer of ITE Ms Low Khah Gek said: "We warmly welcome Mr Chong as the new chairman of ITE. His wealth of industry experience and leadership will be invaluable, as ITE continues to transform itself to meet the skills needs of the future economy."