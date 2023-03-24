Itching to travel? Air Macau giving out 1-for-1 tickets for Singapore travellers

SINGAPORE – Air Macau is giving out one-for-one tickets to all travellers entering Macau from Singapore, in celebration of the opening of its Singapore-Macau route on Thursday.

Those holding an Air Macau boarding pass can also enjoy discounts and privileges at many major attractions and shopping malls such as Macau Grand Prix Museum, Skypark Macau Tower by AJ Hackett and Macau Science Centre, said the airline.

In addition, business class passengers travelling before April 30 will also have the opportunity to win a hotel accommodation package worth 13,798 pataca (S$2,272) at The Londoner Macau.

For this promotion, there is currently neither a time limit nor a cap on the number of travellers who can apply, said Mr Jeffrey Ng, general manager for the airline’s Singapore and Thailand markets.

However, interested passengers can book for only two at a time. A new booking will have to be made for the third person onwards.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, which swept across the globe in 2020, Macau received more than 39 million visitors in 2019, according to the Macau Government Tourism Office.

During the period of January and February 2023, Macau welcomed close to three million visitors, with its largest source of travellers arriving from mainland China.

The Chinese territory dropped all quarantine and isolation requirements for foreigners on Jan 8 as it reopened for tourism.

From March 2-8, Hong Kong’s Cathay Pacific gave away 12,500 round-trip air tickets for tourists from Singapore, as part of the city’s efforts to save its embattled tourism industry.

Established in September 1994, Air Macau is a regional carrier with 22 aircraft, operating around 30 routes and covering destinations including Thailand, Vietnam and Japan.