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Mr Teo Lai Huat discovered the ring near the rear door of his bus while conducting a routine inspection at the end of his shift.

SINGAPORE – Mr Teo Lai Huat, a 54-year-old bus driver, has drawn widespread praise online after helping to return a misplaced diamond ring worth about $35,000 to its worried owner.

In a Forum letter to The Straits Times, Ms Clarissa Tan said she accidentally left behind the diamond solitaire ring while taking SBS Transit bus service 10 from Siglap to East Coast Road after drinks with her friends on the night of May 11.

“When I contacted SBS Transit the next morning, I was told, to my relief and gratitude, that Mr Teo had found the ring at the end of his shift at Kent Ridge Terminal and dutifully handed it to the office,” she said.

In response to queries, SBS Transit said Mr Teo had discovered the ring near the rear door of his bus while conducting a routine inspection at the end of his shift.

“Realising that the owner would likely be deeply distressed over the loss of such a valuable item, Lai Huat immediately handed the ring to his supervisor at the terminal so that it could be safely kept in case the owner returned to look for it,” said SBS Transit.

The public transport operator said Mr Teo would be recognised for his honesty.

“We are immensely proud of Lai Huat for exemplifying honesty, compassion and professionalism through his actions.”

A Facebook post by SBS Transit describing the episode had chalked up more than 1,600 likes at the time of writing, with many social media users applauding Mr Teo’s honest conduct and rare display of integrity.

“That’s the kind of thing that truly restores your faith in humanity,” said Facebook user Doris Ong.

Mr Teo said the ring was the most unusual item he had recovered in his nearly 30 years as a bus captain with SBS Transit.

He said: “The moment I saw the ring, I knew the owner must have been very worried.

“If someone loses something valuable, they would naturally hope for it to be returned. I simply did what I felt was right.”

Overcome with relief, Ms Tan burst into tears when she was reunited with her prized possession.

“The ring is precious to me because of its monetary worth and sentimental value,” she said.

“Mr Teo’s actions turned what could have been a heartbreaking loss into a reminder that there are still many good and honourable people among us.

“People like him make a real difference to the lives of others.”